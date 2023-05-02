Luke Hatherall made the grim discovery after ordered a wrap from KFC in Friars Walk on Friday afternoon.

Mr Hatherall called the branch “disgusting” and vowed to not go to there again.

In response KFC said they are “not sure how this happened.”

Mr Hatherall said: “That KFC is disgusting in general and shouldn’t be able to stay open.

“The manager didn’t seem to care at all, offered me a refund of course but the way they acted was as if it happens all the time.

“Really annoyed me. I eat at that KFC all the time. Won’t be going again this was the last straw.

“It’s always disgusting in there, guess its no wonder I found a spider in there. I’m very unhappy.

“I’m not really one to complain about this kind of thing, but the reaction from the staff has really annoyed me, they didn’t seem to care at all.”

The spider was found inside the KFC wrap (Image: Luke Hatherall)

A spokesperson for KFC said: “We’re sorry to hear this guest was put off their meal - we have very strict processes in place to ensure the quality and hygiene of all our restaurants so we’re not sure how this happened.

“That said, this wasn’t a great experience, so our guest has received a full refund.

“We haven’t received any other similar complaints, but we always encourage guests to get in touch with our Care Squad when things don’t go to plan so we can help make it right.”

The KFC in Friars Walk Shopping Centre was recently inspected by food hygiene officers on February 3, 2023.

Officers gave the store a food hygiene rating of two, meaning improvement is necessary. Five is the highest rating whilst zero is the lowest.

The food safety officer found that improvement was necessary in the hygienic food handling whilst the management of food safety was given a rating of generally satisfactory.

Outside KFC in Friars Walk Shopping Centre (Image: Street View)

However, a rating of good was given to the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building.