The council said it had "a bit of a setback" last week with garden waste and purple-lid bin collections in the area, due to "vehicle issues".

"Unfortunately, our garden waste vehicles are struggling earlier in their life than they should have", the council said, adding that its staff were "working hard to resolve the issue".

"If your garden waste wasn't collected this week, please take your bin back in and present it out on your next normal collection week," the council advised.

"Unfortunately, we can't collect side waste of garden waste but if you're really struggling, feel free to give us a call on 01495 762200 or email us at calltorfaen@torfaen.gov.uk."

There was other advice for people who didn't have a bin collection last week.

"Keep your bin out as our crews are working on the weekend to catch up," the council said.

"We have a plan for the vehicles, and we are really hopeful that next week will be service as usual but please look out for announcements.

"We know this is disappointing, but our other household recycling services continue to run without issues."