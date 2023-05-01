Royalists up and down the country could face penalties for their weekend street party if it is found the right paperwork has not been filled in.

The coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla will start at 11 am, seeing people across the UK take part in celebrations, including street parties and get-togethers.

Street party organisers have had to apply to their local council to gain permission to host outdoor parties.

(Getty) Those organising coronation street parties could face 51 weeks in prison for a simple admin error

Revellers have to apply for a Temporary Traffic Regulation Order to close off roads and avoid being seriously fined.

The maximum punishment for breaking this rule could be as bad as 51 weeks in prison, prompting a warning.

The Government has recently recommended that organisers apply for TTROs around six weeks in advance, though there is no legal deadline.

'Street parties should be encouraged' says Michael Gove

Councils can charge fees for road closures but the Local Government Association (LGA) has said this should be cost-free for the coronation, saying the "benefits vastly outweigh admin costs".

It added: "Street parties are a great way to bring neighbours together to get to know each other better.

"There is lots of research to show that these informal, resident-led events have a positive and lasting impact on the communities that take part.

Councils across the country are marking The King's Coronation this May by giving everyone the chance to try volunteering for themselves and make a difference.



Councils across the country are marking The King's Coronation this May by giving everyone the chance to try volunteering for themselves and make a difference.

"They can help reduce isolation and loneliness, strengthen community spirit and civic pride and bring people of different ethnic backgrounds together.

"They also offer a good opportunity to bring together communities for fundraising for local, national and International good causes."

While consequences for not filling out the right paperwork are known, there have been no enforcement guidelines over the issue ahead of the bank holiday weekend.

It is thought that no action will be taken unless the event becomes a "nuisance".

Michael Gove, Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, said: "Street parties should be encouraged.

"I look forward to the creative ways which you and your communities choose to mark the coronation."