It comes after the UK experienced a hot and sunny bank holiday weekend with the Met Office recording that temperatures on April 29 reached highs of 20.2C in parts of the UK.

The first bank holiday of May is expected to also be warm but cloudy in parts of the country along with heavy downpours of rain.

Bank Holiday Monday will start with a mix of sunshine and showers 🌦️



Most of the showers are likely in the north and east, locally heavy here pic.twitter.com/4Gylugy1Tw — Met Office (@metoffice) April 30, 2023

Met Office shares early weather forecast for King’s Coronation weekend

On the day of the coronation, May 6, it is expected to be unsettled with clouds and rain showers throughout, although temperatures will be warm with an average of 15C.

The following day, May 7 which will see the Coronation Concert being held, will be overcast with dark clouds in the morning before moving to sunshine but light showers later in the day.

As the Met Office UK long-range weather forecast suggests: “Through the weekend, southern parts are more likely to see unsettled conditions with fresh winds, rain and showers, these perhaps heavy and thundery, while the north is likely to remain drier.

“For the rest of the period, high pressure to the northeast of the UK will bring drier and cooler conditions further north, whereas low pressure to the southwest means a higher chance of showers and warmer conditions in the south. Temperatures likely around to a little below average.”

You can check the full weather forecast via the Met Office website.