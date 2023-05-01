The baby is currently in hospital after a vicious dog attack in Penyrheol, Caerphilly on Saturday, April 29.

The police are calling the injuries “non-life threatening” and are investigating the incident.

And this shocking case is just the latest of a series of similar incidents in the area - including the death of 10-year-old Jack Lis, who was killed by a dog at a house in Penyrheol on November 8, 2021.

A baby was rushed to hospital in Penyrheol, Caerphilly, over the weekend after the latest dog attack (Image: Google Maps)

A baby was rushed to hospital in Penyrheol, Caerphilly, over the weekend after the latest dog attack

Following this and a number of other incidents, the Community Council of Penyrheol, Trecenydd and Energlyn launched an initiative last week to deal with dog attacks.

And this proved timely, as just two days after the scheme was founded, the latest attack occured.

Cllr Steve Skivens said following several incidents in the area and working closely with Gwent Police they needed to take the initiative on these issues.

A joint meeting was held at the Community Centre with a range of relevant professionals, including county and community council members, Gwent Police officers, dog charities, trainers and clubs, council dog wardens, community safety officers and housing officers, as well as MS Peredur Owain Griffiths.

A spokesman said: "The focus was joint working to create education materials for distribution, raising awareness of what is acceptable dog behaviour, how to report concerns to the authorities, plus directing dog owners to support from trainers, clubs and charities who provide a valuable provision in our community.

"The initiative will run through to the autumn and it will then be reviewed.

"It is hoped that people will gain the confidence to come forward and tell the police or local authority where they have concerns over a dog or its owner."

The death of 10-year-old Jack Lis in 2021 was one of the most shocking incidents in the history of Penyrheol.

Jack Lis, 10, lost his life to a dog attack in 2021 (Image: Newsquest)

Jack Lis, 10, lost his life to a dog attack in 2021

Jack was mauled by a dog named “Beast” that was later shot and killed by police.

Two people were jailed following Jack's death.

At the beginning of March, police reported a serious incident taken place in the car park of an Asda store on Pontygwindy Road, Caerphilly.

The owner of a dog was said to be walking his pet on a lead when it was approached by an off-lead dog, described as a mastiff cross great Dane, and attacked causing serious injury.

Incidents are not limited to Caerphilly borough, and in January, two Newport dogs were attacked in the city.

Locally, Gwent Police have been taking action. In the space of two weeks in February, 13 dogs were seized on suspicion of being banned breeds in Caerphilly.