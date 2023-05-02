The lesson was one of several things which impressed a team from Welsh school inspection agency Estyn during a recent visit to Pengam Primary, in Caerphilly county borough.

In a report of their findings, the inspectors praised the well-behaved children who “listen carefully to others’ ideas and demonstrate respect when others have a different view from their own”.

Pupils feel “safe and secure” at school and enjoy weekly lessons on wellbeing.

“For example, pupils in Year 4 discuss the resilience of Michael Jordan when he wasn’t picked for his school team and look at ways to counteract disappointment in their own lives,” the inspectors said.

The school is part of a federation with nearby Fleur-de-Lys Primary, which Estyn also inspected in February and gave a glowing report.

At Pengam Primary, staff feel valued and supported by staff, and show “positive attitudes” towards their learning and to each other, the inspectors said.

Staff at the school “know their children well” and “work diligently to support the needs of all pupils”.

Estyn said leaders at Pengam have “developed a strong culture of mutual support and collaboration across the school and the federation”.

Staff there “work with dedication to ensure that pupils experience a wide range of learning opportunities in the classroom and outdoors”.

There is an “extensive” range of after-school clubs, which “further inspire pupils to develop new interests”.

“As a result, nearly all pupils are happy and proud to attend Pengam Primary School,” Estyn judged.

Teachers plan lessons on a “range of relevant topics” which “capture pupils’ interest well”.

Visitors to the school “enhance” the curriculum, such as local police community support officers (PCSOs) who worked with pupils to design posters “aimed at keeping local elderly and vulnerable members of the community safe”.

This project “supports pupils to empathise with others and successfully develops a sense of belonging and community”, the inspectors said.

They described the school as “inclusive and nurturing with a clear focus on pupils’ well-being”.

Leaders have “worked effectively to develop a shared vision for the federation, building upon the common values of both schools”.

“There is a strong culture of mutual support and collaboration across both schools and staff work diligently to nurture, inspire and help pupils achieve,” the inspectors said.