Sammy, a grey seal, has been photographed numerous times from the riverbank at the bottom of the town, munching his way through salmon and other fish in the Wye.

Twitter user @MarkHob94890394 captured the footage below, which is among the closest we've seen Sammy during his outings in the town.

Such is the fame of Sammy, that Chepstow Festival of Arts decided to create a seal sculpture trail throughout the town last year.

Fibreglass Sammys were painted by schoolchildren and other artists across the area and used to create a trail for visitors to the town and to draw attention to the dangers facing the environment.

However, more than a year on, the trail is still yet to materialise.

The location of the seal statues is yet to be confirmed, but proposed locations include Chepstow Castle, the bandstand and Bulwark shops.

Nevertheless, Sammy still proves to be up there with Chepstow Castle and - more recently - the Chepstow Baked Potato in terms of tourist draws to the town.