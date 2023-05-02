The Cwtch Animal Homestay in Cwmbran, which opened in 2021, aims to provide the “ultimate safe space for your dog to enjoy a secure and stimulating environment.”

Located at Little Cwrt Bach Farm, Pentre Lane, Henllys, the business is run by Cathy King and her son Jesse Rendell, and was named Best Dog Park at the IMPACT – Pet Business Success Summit in March.

Your dogs can celebrate their birthday in style at The Cwtch Animal Homestay (Image: The Cwtch Animal Homestay)

Ms King said: “We are extremely thrilled to pick up the award for best dog park of the year. Since opening our first park in October 2021, and our second park in June 2022, Wales’s first-ever dog sensory park, we’ve welcomed thousands of dogs and owners to our facilities and the response has been incredible.

“We take great pride in ensuring our parks are maintained at a five-star standard and that our customers and their dogs are made to feel to special and apart of our Cwtch family each time they visit.

"We are immensely proud of the facilities we have created so far and we are absolutely thrilled to announce the opening of our luxury dog hotel later this year.

Vance Morris, Cathy King, Jesse Rendell, Johanna Whettall and Dom Hodgson at the awards (Image: The Cwtch Animal Homestay)

“We would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who has supported us over the past year and a half, and we look forward to sharing the next phase of The Cwtch Animal Homestay with you all.”

Ms King spotted the gap in the market for a dog park after getting her beloved English pointer Hathaway five years ago and wondered where she could safely take him for a walk and let him off the lead to run.

Cathy King with family dogs Hathaway, Bluebell and Elvis (Image: The Cwtch Animal Homestay)

Dominic Hodgson, who presented the awards at the event in Sunderland, said: “The Cwtch Animal Homestay have shown a tremendous desire to help dog owners with their unique service, facilities, and enthusiasm.

“It is right they are recognized as an expert in the secure dog park world.”

The family business is currently getting ready to open a dog boutique hotel which is set to open later this year.

All fun and games for the dog's (Image: The Cwtch Animal Homestay)

The hotel will feature an open plan farmhouse kitchen and living area, with a Scandinavian log burner and arms chairs/sofas for dogs to spend the afternoon relaxing as they watch their favourite movie.

It will also provide dogs with a daily routine combining woodland walks, scent games in the adventure and sensory parks, enrichment activities as well as plenty of rest and relaxation.

In December The Cwtch Animal Homestay opened a Santa Paws Christmas Grotto-specially for dogs.