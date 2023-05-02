With the summer term upon us, now may be the perfect time to reflect and nominate a support worker who deserves recognition for the work they do and to say a big thank you.

Schools from across the region have been nominated in this year’s annual South Wales Schools & Education Awards and this year they are bigger and better than ever with an exciting new category.

The Support Worker of the Year category is an exciting new addiction to the awards, it exists to recognise staff that have done amazing things and deserve praise for going that extra mile.

Many schools across the UK rely on support staff by assisting teachers in the classrooms.

This may include helping children who need an extra helping hand in completing tasks, helping create a safe environment and helping manage an effective running of a school day.

If you know a member of staff that deserves the Support Worker of the Year title for 2023 then you can nominate them now.

A nominee in this year’s awards is Ysgol Gymraeg Gilfach Fargod in Caerphilly.

The Caerphilly school has been nominated for the above and beyond award.

Pupils at the school celebrated their diverse and inclusive curriculum with a festival.

The primary school in recently came together to support a six-year-old pupil diagnosed with leukaemia.

Last year St Martin's school in Caerphilly won school of the year, and headmaster Lee Jarvis said it has helped the school's confidence.

Mr Jarvis said: “It has helped us to develop further confidence to build upon the great achievements that we have experienced at the school and give support to our schools in their improvement journey.”

South Wales Schools & Education Awards (Image: Newsquest)

