SHAUN MICHAEL GIBBS, 41, of Taff Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran was banned from driving for 40 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving on Cefn Milwr, Hollybush with 45 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on April 6.

He was ordered to pay £785 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

OJAY ASHLEY JAMES, 32, of Longfellow Gardens, Graig Y Rhacca, Caerphilly was jailed for 12 weeks but the sentence was suspended for 12 months after he admitted failing to provide a specimen.

He was made the subject of a rehabilitation activity requirement and an alcohol treatment requirement, banned from driving for 32 months and told to pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.

KATE BAKER, 31, of Pearlite Way, Newport must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 48mph in a 30mph zone on Usk Way on November 18, 2022.

Her driving record endorsed with five points.

MUNTAZIR ALI, 23, of Lime Close, Newport must pay £195 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR at the Maesglas East roundabout eastbound on November 6, 2022.

His driving record endorsed with three points.

HANNAH MARIE JONES, 34, of East Pentwyn, Blaina must pay £222.50 in a fine, costs and back duty for using a vehicle which was unlicensed.

PHILLIP LAVENDER, 64, of Livale Court, Bettws, Newport must pay £202 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the M4 motorway in Cardiff on February 11.

His driving record endorsed with six points.

CHRISTOPHER BATTRICK, 36, of Abbey Green, Oakfield, Cwmbran must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 40mph in a 30mph zone on Newport Road, Llantarnam on November 22, 2022.

His driving record endorsed with three points.

LISA ANN MARIE BETTS, 38, of The Terrace, Rhymney, Caerphilly must pay £426 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 50mph in a 30mph zone on High Street, New Tredegar on December 1, 2022.

Her driving record endorsed with six points.