So we decided to ask the AI program ChatGPT for some suggestions - and its answers ranged from the genuinely good to the - well, you'll see.

We pugged in the question "What are the best places for a night out in Newport, South Wales", and this is what it said

"Newport, South Wales has plenty of options for a fun night out, depending on your interests. Here are a few suggestions."

Its first suggestion was The Riverfront, saying: "This modern theater and arts center hosts a variety of shows, concerts, and events throughout the year. It's a great place to catch a live performance and enjoy a night out with friends."

American spellings aside, this seems pretty spot-on - a good start.

The next suggestion was The Neon in Clarence Place.

It said: "This historic cinema has been restored to its former Art Deco glory and now hosts a range of films, events, and live performances. It's a great venue for a night out with a bit of nostalgia thrown in."

Again, all pretty accurate.

Third on the list was Tiny Rebel.

It said: "This award-winning brewery has a taproom in Newport that serves up a range of craft beers and tasty pub food. It's a great spot for a casual night out with friends."

While it's not clear if it's talking about the bar in Newport city centre or the brewery in Rogerstone, the description is pretty accurate.

Next was The Potters in Upper Dock Street.

The program said: "This traditional pub has a cozy atmosphere and serves up classic pub fare and a range of drinks. It's a good choice for a laid-back night out with friends or family."

Again, pretty on the ball.

And then things started to fall apart.

The fifth suggestion ChatGPT came up with was the Meze Lounge, saying: "This Mediterranean-inspired restaurant and bar serves up tasty food and cocktails, and often has live music and entertainment. It's a good choice for a night out with a bit of a party vibe."

Pictured in 2018

No points for figuring out the problem here. While a popular night spot in its day, Meze Lounge has been closed for a number of years, so probably isn't one for your list when your planning a night out.

And the final suggestion wasn't any better.

Last on the list was The Courtyard, which it described as a "lively bar and nightclub", and "a popular spot for dancing and socializing".

"It hosts regular events and DJs, making it a good choice for a night out with a group of friends."

Again, The Courtyard was - emphasis on was - one of Newport's top nightspots - until it closed during the Covid-19 pandemic. So again, not a great suggestion.

Concluding, ChatGPT said: "These are just a few suggestions, but Newport has plenty of other options for a fun night out."

So, while there's a few good suggestions on there, maybe trusting a computer program to plan a night out isn't the best idea.