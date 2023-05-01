ANT and Dec have given a hilarious insight into life in South Africa during the filming of the latest series of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.
The iconic presenting duo posted a video on social media today showing them at a wildlife safari in South Africa with the caption: "Having the Toon of our lives in South Africa here".
During the clip Ant and Dec joked around about the animals in the park and even impersonated wildlife presenter Sir David Attenborough.
Having the Toon of our lives in South Africa here!! 😂— antanddec (@antanddec) April 30, 2023
Howay the lads ⬛️⬜️🦓⬛️⬜️ #NUFC #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/e99A2jYEHJ
Firstly, upon coming across Hippopotamuses, Ant said: "We've got hippos in the water.
"Could kill you that, you know. Do you know how fast they run?
"45 kilometers an hour."
Dec looked shocked as Ant added: "Your little legs wouldn't get away from that!
"And if it was a hungry hungry hippo...nom nom nom."
The pair clearly enjoyed their time at the safari park as they went on to call it "the greatest place on earth".
In a David Attenborough voice, Ant said: "This is the greatest place on earth."
The video finished with the pair looking at zebras.
Dec jokingly asked whether the zebra would eat him, to which Ant replied "You're alright".
He added: "They're fast, but they won't eat ya. And they're fellow Newcastle fans, why would they kill ya?"
The pair then began chanting: "Black and white army! TOON TOON! Black and white army! TOON TOON!"
Surprise late addition to camp everybody 😂🦎 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/CyArDlCewg— antanddec (@antanddec) April 26, 2023
Fans on social media had a good laugh over the Ant and Dec video.
One person commented: "This is hilarious."
While another said: "Hilarious - you can take the lads out of the toon but you’ll never take the toon out of the lads."
A third fan added: "Toon Toon Black white Army glad you're having a good time."
Why isn't I'm a Celebrity on tonight?
I'm a Celebrity doesn't air on weekends so will not be on tonight. This is usually the case for the reality programme except during last year's series.
I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here...South Africa will return to ITV1 and ITVX on Monday, May 1 at 9pm.
Who left I'm a Celebrity on Friday?
The first two campmates have been eliminated from I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here… South Africa.
We catch up with new BFFs Gillian and Shaun on episode 5 of the podcast!— I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) April 29, 2023
Available to listen to on Global Player, your favourite podcast platform, or to watch on YouTube 👀#ImACeleb #ImACelebrityPodcast #GillianMcKeith #ShaunRyder pic.twitter.com/P20EvSTfBr
Friday (April 28) night's episode on ITV saw Shaun Ryder and Gillian McKeith eliminated from I’m A Celebrity.
The elimination came after six celebrities took part in the first survival challenge of the series – Savage Safari.
Andy Whyment and Jordan Banjo, Phil Tufnell and Georgia Toffolo, and Ryder and McKeith, all competed to free themselves from one another and hit a buzzer first.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here