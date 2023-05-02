The mock pictures from the BBC depict a Union Flag-shaped stage which fans out to the live audience gathered for the historic show at Windsor Castle.

The concert, held on Sunday, May 7, will celebrate the crowing of the King and Queen Consort and has a stellar line-up.

Around 20,000 people are expected to attend the regal occasion hosted by Paddington Bear and Downton Abbey actor Hugh Bonneville.

New images of the King's Coronation concert stage have been released. (BBC) (Image: BBC)

Against the background of the East Terrace of Windsor Castle, the stage is lit-up in the classic Union Flag colours of red, white and blue.

There are multiple levels for the 74-piece classical ensemble formed from the strings of the Countess of Wessex’s String Orchestra and woodwind, brass and percussion sections from the Bands of the Household Division, the BBC has said.

With the parapet wall steps in the middle and four additional catwalks, they come together to make an abstracted Union Jack.

Following the release of the mock images, Brits have flooded Twitter with their thoughts.

One fan posted: "Looks Amazing!!! #Coronation #CoronationConcert."

A second user commented: "Wow, grand and beautiful."

While a third posted: "This looks soooo cool. What a stage! #Coronation #CoronationConcert."

Meanwhile, other users disagreed and also shared their views on the social media platform.

One person said: "Bit over the top, methinks. Brexity types are gonna love this.."

A second user added: "Waste of money."

While a third joked:" The second one looks like an alien invasion."

📸 The stage for the #CoronationConcert



New rendered images have been released ahead of the star-studded concert on Sunday 7 May, produced by BBC Studios. Windsor Castle will host the spectacular live concert, with over 100 countries watching from around the world. pic.twitter.com/7Y75WWWeEx — BBC Studios (@bbcstudios) April 30, 2023

Coronation Concert line up

Many details of the concert line-up have already been announced with the likes of Hollywood actor Tom Cruise, Dynasty actress Dame Joan Collins, adventurer Bear Grylls and singer Sir Tom Jones appearing by video message.

Music acts Paloma Faith, Olly Murs, veteran rock guitarist Steve Winwood, Nicole Scherzinger of The Pussycat Dolls and Chinese pianist Lang Lang have also been added to the line-up.

Plus, Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage, DJ Pete Tong with his Ibiza Classics project, and winner of The Piano TV talent show, Lucy.

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor will also deliver a spoken-word performance.

The acts join an already impressive billing cast that includes Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, plus classical acts including Andrea Bocelli and Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel.

The Royal Ballet, the Royal Opera, the Royal Shakespeare Company, the Royal College of Music and the Royal College of Art will also come together for the first time to create a one-off performance featuring Sex Education and Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa and Olivier Award nominee Mei Mac.

When is the King's Coronation Concert?





The Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle will take place on Sunday, May 7 from 8pm.

The historic show will be broadcast on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds.