The presenter, who hosts live shows on BBC Radio 5, got chatting with a drunk man in Altrincham, Manchester where he was out drinking with his wife.

In the shocking video posted to Twitter, Nihal Arthanayake revealed the shocking incident to fans: "So, last night this happened to me and I am still trying to process the weirdness of it".

The 51-year-old explained what happened but did not reveal the name of the pub where the racist event took place.

So, last night this happened to me and I am still trying to process the weirdness of it. Warning that there is bad language. pic.twitter.com/yvszsEsnqm — Nihal Arthanayake 🏳️‍🌈🇱🇰🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧🇺🇦 (@TherealNihal) April 29, 2023

In the video, the BBC star said of the abuse: "I don't really know what just happened. I was in a place called Altrincham, which is a bit of a hole.

“I was outside this pub which I'd been in with my wife, dancing around, jumping around etc. It was fun. Cover band, they were very good.

"I saw this man sitting outside, I was waiting for my wife to come out, so I said 'can I come and sit with you, can we talk?' and he was like 'Yeah, yeah absolutely.' Little, kind of drunk man.

"We got talking and he said 'oh are you a doctor?' So I started laughing because it's a question as an Asian you might get asked. And I went 'Well why would you ask that?'

"And he said 'Well, because you're a p***. And then he went 'oh I guess I can't say p***' then he said the n-word! Then he kind of looked at me and was like 'oh sorry, you're offended aren't you?" And I said 'well why did you say that word?' He said 'I'm sorry I'm a massive....' and used the c-word.

"I said 'You're not a massive c-word, you're just an average one. Dictators are massive c-words, you're just an average one.' It was so weird.

"But you know when you come to some of these areas, I think there's just some people who still think they can say that word."

Since sharing this with fans, he has been inundated with support with some telling him to report the incident to the police.

BBC presenter Nihal Arthanayake reports racist abuse to police

In a later post on Instagram, Nihal Arthanayake added: "I wonder if it makes any difference if online news outlets decide to cover what happened on Friday.

"I wasn't going to report it to the police but my mate said that I should and now I have. I guess I am surrounded by the creative communities in music, theatre, visual art, fashion, publishing, film and TV where people are seeking out stories and trying to connect with each other through empathy.

"That creates a bubble. On Friday a man casually called me the P word."

"Thankfully I acted calmly as I am well aware of being a BBC presenter and have to hold it down where possible."