RESIDENTS of Newport will celebrate the coronation of King Charles III this weekend with two dozen street parties.
Newport City Council papers show 24 road closures will be in effect on Sunday, May 7, for coronation festivities.
Each road closure is temporary and diversion routes will be in place.
Here are all the road closures announced so far for coronation street parties in Newport.
- Bentley Close, midday to 6pm;
- Blaen-y-pant Avenue, between house numbers seven and 35, 2pm to 8pm;
- Blaen- y-pant Place, 2pm to 8pm;
- College Crescent, 10am to 8pm;
- Darent Road, from house numbers 34 and 32 to the school, 11am to 8pm;
- Darwin Drive (upper), between Kelvin Close and Russell Drive, midday to 8pm;
- Edmundsbury Road, between house numbers one and 12, midday to 5pm;
- Fields Park Avenue, between number 20 Fields Park Avenue and The Mews, midday to 6pm;
- Forge Lane, from Court Crescent to the dead end, midday to 5pm;
- Fosse Road, 2pm to 8pm;
- Gaer Park Road, between Gaer Park Parade and Gaer Fort, 2pm to 6pm;
- Henson Street, between house number 17 and Liscombe Street, 10am to 8pm;
- Kelly Road, between house numbers seven and 38, 10am to 8pm;
- Milton Road, between house numbers 11 and 55, midday to 8pm;
- Parry Drive, midday to 8pm;
- Pensidan View, at the end of the cul-de-sac, 1pm to 8.30pm;
- Richmond Road, between house numbers one and 68, 10am to 8pm;
- Rochester Road, 2pm to 8pm;
- Royston Crescent, 10am to 9pm;
- Scard Street, 1pm to 7pm;
- Squires Gate, between house numbers 33 and 51, 1pm to 8pm;
- St Andrews Place, between house numbers three and 17, 1pm to 6pm;
- Traston Road, between Traston Close and Traston Lane, 1pm to 8pm;
- Wheeler Street, between house numbers one and 28, 10am to 8pm.
