If you own premium bonds in Wales, this could be your lucky day.
National Savings and Investment (NS&I) have announced the May 2023 Premium Bonds winners.
More than 50 people across Wales won a share of £710,000 with prizes ranging between £100,000 and £5,000.
One lucky winner in South West Wales took home the top prize of £100,000 - bond number 221AP025406.
Bond 221AP025406 was valued at £250 and was bought in May 2014 with an overall holding of £36,450.
Premium Bond prizes won in Wales in April
Every month two winners take home £1 million.
There are also prize values of £100,000, £50,000, £25,000, £10,000 and £5000.
Welsh Bond holders shared a total of £710,000 in the May draw.
One bond number in Wales won £100,000, while two won £50,000 prizes.
Here is a full rundown of the winners and what prizes they were awarded:
- £100,000 - 1 Welsh winner
- £50,000 - 2
- £25,000 - 6
- £10,000 - 21
- £5000 - 30
How to find out if you've won on your Premium Bonds?
To find out if you have won a prize in April on your Premium Bonds simply visit the NS&I website.
Use the NS&I prize checker, but make sure you have your holder’s number handy as you will need that to claim your winnings.
Your holder number is either a nine or 10-digit number, or 8 digits followed by a letter.
Prize draws are conducted every month.
