Lisa Norris was inspired by her own success to become a Slimming World consultant, recently celebrating a decade since launching her first group in 2013.

She was now been awarded 'gold status' by the national club; the accolade is given to Slimming World consultants who consistently have 100 or more members in their group over several months.

This means Ms Norris - who runs the Lysaghts Saturday morning Slimming World group - is one of the most successful of Slimming World’s thousands of consultants across the UK.

“I am delighted to have received the ‘gold’ award,” said Ms Norris.

“I’m passionate about helping people to transform their lives by losing weight – seeing them success is reward enough, but this is the icing on the cake.”

According to Ms Norris, Newport’s Slimming World members have lost a collective 2,232 pounds in 2023 so far - with the members doing the hard work.

“They’re the ones who make our group the success it is,” explained Ms Norris.

“Through their fabulous commitment, the wonderful support they give each other, and – above all – their impressive weight losses.

“They make the group a fun, buzzy place to be and I can safely say I always look forward to going to work.

“I truly believe I have the best job in the world."

Slimming World was founded in 1969 to help people lose their weight through healthy eating patterns, increased physical activity, and group support.

Along with weight loss, the groups aim to help people feel healthier physically and mentally.

“Obesity is at record levels everywhere,” added Ms Morris.

“Many people are suffering a range of weight-related problems that impact their working and personal lives every day.

“It’s never been more important that people who struggle with their weight get the support to make the changes needed to lead healthier lives."

Lisa Norris' groups are held every Saturday at Lysaght Institue at 8am, 9.30am, or 11am. People can pop along or call her on 07784 990782.