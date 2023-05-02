The barn, in the car park of the Rising Sun in Cwmavon Road, Abersychan, will also be extended by raising its walls and roof to create a two-storey structure.

The lets will be on each floor and will have single bedroom/living room with an en-suite attachment.

Over the past 10 years the barn had become overgrown with foliage, which was recently cleared after a survey found no evidence of bats using the building.

One neighbour had raised concerns with Torfaen Borough Council that the development would increase parking pressures in the area and that the proposed render would “destroy the character of the lovely old building”.

But there were no objections from the council’s highways officer and the three parking spaces allocated for the holiday lets is described as “appropriate” and the proposal wouldn’t adversely affect the existing access and would “only have a minor effect on parking provision” at the pub.

It is also within 500 metres of a national cycle route while the barn isn’t a listed building.

The application has been approved with a condition that bat and bird boxes are provided.