We have picked 10 from Gwent to look at.

Paul Fosh Auctions next sale starts from noon on Tuesday, May 16, and ends from 5pm on Thursday, May 18.

A semi-detached, two-bedroom property situated close the Newport city centre, 17 Colston Avenue, Newport, has a guide price of £90,000-plus. Said to be ideal for anyone looking for a project to renovate and resell, there is some fire damage to the front of the property mainly in the entrance hallway and landing. Offering lounge and kitchen/diner to the ground floor and two bedrooms and bathroom to the first floor, there is a driveway at the front and garage and an enclosed garden to the rear. Properties in the area can achieve around £900 - £950 per calendar month in rental depending on standard.

A modern, end-of-terrace town house situated on a corner plot with a detached garage, 1 Moorland Gardens, Newport, has a guide price of £162,000-plus. The property provides lounge, kitchen, cloakroom, bathroom and three bedrooms. The walled garden benefits from rear and front gated access. There is a detached garage. To be sold with vacant possession, the house could achieve £995 pcm rental.

Tucked away at the end of a terrace, 1 Christchurch House, Springfield Drive, Newport, was once a substantial detached property belonging to the church. Having suffered fire damage, the property, which has a guide price of £171,000-plus, will require full renovation. Due to the size of the extensive gardens to the side and rear there may be potential to build, subject to the necessary planning consents. The property provides lounge, kitchen, conservatory, three bedrooms and bathroom and off road parking. Access is via a short lane off Chepstow Road. The house could achieve a rental of approximately £995pcm.

An opportunity to acquire an end-of-terrace property in a well-established residential location close to local amenities and shops, 45 Upper High Street, Rhymney, Tredegar, has a guide price of £45,000-plus. The two bedroom house, with downstairs bathroom and rear garden with shed, has previously been let and enjoyed good occupancy levels but now requires upgrading. The property could achieve £500 a month rental.

A three-bedroom, bay-front, semi-detached property at 225 Llantarnam Road, Llantarnam, Cwmbran, has a guide price of £170,000-plus. Let for numerous years, it has enjoyed good occupancy levels. The property, with a front and rear gardens with driveway, would benefit from updating but does offers good size living accommodation. It is ideal for anyone looking for a renovation project or buy to let investment. Typically three bedroom properties in this area can achieve in the region of £1,000 per calendar month.

A three-bedroom, mid-terrace property, 11 Arail Street, Six Bells, Abertillery, has a guide price of £55,000-plus. The property has been occupied by a long term tenant for more than 10 years who has expressed a desire to remain. The ground floor offers open plan lounge/diner with kitchen and ground floor bathroom. To the first floor there are three bedrooms. The rear of the property offers a low maintenance courtyard.

A deceptively spacious three-bedroom, end-terrace property at 13 Marlborough Road, Six Bells, Abertillery, has a guide price of £91,000-plus. The current vendor has let the property out for numerous years and has enjoyed good occupancy levels. Formerly a shop, so enjoying spacious rooms with high ceilings, the first floor offers three double bedrooms and bathroom. There is a low maintenance patio garden and garage. Typically properties in the area can achieve in the region of £650 - £750 per calendar month.

A recently refurbished and updated maisonette including new modern kitchen and bathroom with new carpets and decoration throughout, number 9 Clarence Street, Newport, has a guide price of £68,000-plus. The property would be ideal for a homeowner or landlord for buy to let or holiday let or serviced apartment.

Located within walking distance of the Royal Gwent Hospital and city centre, 16 Clytha Square, Newport, would make the ideal property for employees working for the hospital or an investor looking for a rental income. Being located close to the M4 and Newport railway station, this ground floor flat, listed with a guide price of £65,000-plus, has one large double bedroom, lounge/diner, kitchen, bathroom and hallway with storage. Additionally, this leasehold property benefits from one off road parking space.

An extended, bay-front, mid-terrace property, which would benefit from updating, 107 Thomas Street, Abertridwr, Caerphilly, has a guide price £80,000-plus. The house has generous living accommodation including an open plan lounge/diner, fitted kitchen and shower room on the ground floor. On the first floor there are three bedrooms, one with balcony and shower room. To the rear there is a low maintenance patio with access to the detached garage. The property is ideal for anyone looking for a project to renovate and resell. Alternatively if looking for buy to let, typically properties can achieve in the region of £750-£850 per calendar month.

A traditional mid-terrace, three-bedroom property, number 4 Lower Stanley Terrace, Elliots Town, New Tredegar, has a guide price of £54,000-plus. The property would benefit from full renovation. It has a lounge, kitchen diner and bathroom on the ground floor with three bedrooms above. There is a garden at the rear. For those looking for buy to let investment typically properties in good order can achieve in the region of £600-£650 per calendar month.