This includes the recipe launch of IKEA’s Scandinavian twist on the classic Coronation chicken, using its famous chicken meatballs.

IKEA says it could be a simple alternative to making the official Coronation quiche recipe which was officially chosen by the King as the signature dish for the crowning of the monarch on May 6.

The home furnishing retailer has created a simple four-step recipe that sees the brand’s classic chicken HUVUDROLL meatballs coated in the famous creamy curry sauce.

The sauce was first created in 1953 to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Coronation.

IKEA is now challenging meatball fans and critics across the country to make the Coronation dish themselves to mark the occasion and share the results on social using the hashtag #IKEACoronationChickenballs.

How to make IKEA’s Coronation chicken meatballs

Ingredients (serves 4-6)

For the chicken meatballs:

500g HUVUDROLL chicken meatballs or plant balls

For the Coronation sauce:

200g mayonnaise (or plant-based alternative)

100g Greek yogurt (or plant-based alternative)

2 tbsp medium curry powder

2 heaped tbsp mango chutney

a pinch of cayenne pepper

1 tsp lemon juice

65g sultanas

40g dried apricots, finely chopped

1 tbsp chopped coriander

It's time to try the Coronation Quiche 😋 pic.twitter.com/RCjZFwyHht — BBC Radio Scotland (@BBCRadioScot) April 22, 2023

Method

Heat the balls (chicken or plant) in a frying pan with cooking oil at medium heat for 8–10 minutes, turning regularly. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, mix the mayonnaise (or plant-based alternative), Greek yoghurt (or plant-based alternative), curry powder, mango chutney, cayenne pepper, lemon juice, sultanas and apricots. Season to taste and add more lemon juice if needed. On a plate, layer the cooked meatballs on top of the sauce. Sprinkle on coriander. Serve hot or cold and enjoy.

Karen Hughes, Country Food Manager at IKEA said: “To mark the Coronation of King Charles III, we wanted to share our own take on the original Coronation Chicken.

“In just four simple steps, anyone can enjoy a Swedish twist on a dish fit for British royalty featuring…you guessed it. Bon appétit or, smaklig måltid, as we say in Sweden!”

Customers can pick up the HUVUDROLL chicken meatballs for £7.75 for 1kg, vegetable balls for £4.95 for 1kg, or plant balls for £3.95 for 500g in the Swedish Food Market in IKEA stores.

Available in all stores except OCPs (Aberdeen and Dublin OCP) and PAOPs (Plan and Order points).