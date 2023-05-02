Ahmed Mohsen, 24, has been charged with the attempted murder of Jhaid Uddin, also 24, and possession of a knife in public.

The defendant, of Alexandra Road, Newport was remanded in custody.

He is due to appear before the crown court on May 25.

Mohsen was arrested following an incident in High Street, Newport, at around 3.40am on Sunday, April 23.

Mr Uddin was found with injuries close to the junction with Griffin Street.

Gwent Police said last week he remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital where he is receiving treatment.