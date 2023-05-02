The teenager was declared dead at the scene in Heol Trelai, Caerau, an area to the west of the city.

South Wales Police said the girl, whose name has not yet been made public, was hit at about 9.30pm on Monday.

The arrested man, 40, was being held on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He was being questioned by police at Cardiff Bay Police Station.

The road was closed for hours overnight and reopened at around 6am on Tuesday.

Detectives appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Formal identification of the girl’s body was due to take place later on Tuesday.

Police said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased at this time.”