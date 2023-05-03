On the soap, her character Mary Goskirk has been exploring online dating and has fallen in love with a woman called Faye who cons Mary into almost donating money to fundraise for a “charity project abroad”.

As it turns out to be a scam, Louise has said that this is something she is all too familiar with, revealing that since turning 70, she has been “swamped with scam emails and texts on a weekly basis.”

She explained to The Mirror: “I will get an email, phone call or text at least once a week trying to tempt me into some scam.

Emmerdale actor @Lou_Jameson will be on @thismorning on Monday talking about her character Mary and why she might need to watch her back… pic.twitter.com/AWWCvivPlj — EmmerdalePressTeam (@EmmerdalePress) April 28, 2023

“They could well be algorithms but there are ones that will say things like ‘I’ve got loads of money, can you give me your bank details so I can put it in there.’

“Then there are others like ‘Can you move all your money into this account so we can save your current account’.

“I am suspicious of everything. I even had this thing with the BBC recently.

“The BBC have changed their method of paying you royalties and they required me to give my bank details even though they already had them on another form.

“I absolutely refused to do it. They had to jump through hoops to persuade me it was the correct way to get royalties. I won’t give away anything unless I am face-to-face in the actual building.”

Louise who is now 72 explained how her friend was recently targeted by a scam and nearly lost £20,000.

Speaking about the incident, she said: “Her bank account was being emptied and a bank sent her a text saying: ‘Is this you? If we don’t hear from you, we will assume it is,’

“She was in the Outer Hebrides and didn’t have a signal. She lost nearly £20,000 and is now fighting the case.”

Who is Louise Jameson?





According to IMDb, in 1976, Louise became known to millions of viewers across British TV featuring in Doctor Who.

She had her first break into the entertainment industry when she landed the role of Leela, the alien savage companion of Tom Baker's Doctor.

She has also appeared in the popular BBC series, Tenko (1981), where she was cast by Pennant Roberts as Blanche Simmons.

In 1985, she became a regular in the BBC's Jersey-based detective drama Bergerac (1981) as John Nettles's love interest.

Louise has had many other acting roles including playing the character of Rosa di Marco in EastEnders.

Emmerdale airs on weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.