BBC announced this morning the hit series would return for a 12th season on Tuesday, May 16.

The popular drama series returned in January after an eight-year hiatus following a revival in audiences on BBC iPlayer during lockdown.

Waterloo Road is the BBC’s second biggest drama title of 2023 with 16-34-year-olds, behind only Happy Valley.

📢 Get back to class!



Waterloo Road's new term starts on May 16 and we've got some first-look images for you...



— BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) May 2, 2023

Waterloo Road series 12 - what to expect

Outlining what to expect from the series, the BBC said: "Following the news that fan favourite and former deputy head, Andrew Treneman (Jamie Glover) is returning to the show, audiences will be kept guessing whether Kim’s old flame is back with good intentions or not.

"Meanwhile, new boy Myles (Osian Morgan), who has been let go by a football Academy and is struggling to come to terms with a life back in mainstream education, makes it clear that he’s not there to make friends, and immediately sets about making a lasting impact on the school.

"Elsewhere, love is in the air this term as new couples get together and hidden feelings come to the surface.

"The students and staff embark on another term of romances and friendships, all whilst navigating issues including mental health, racism, the cost-of-living crisis and being LGBTQ+."

Ready for a brand new term? 😉 #WaterlooRoad will return to @BBCOne and @BBCiPlayer this May. Alongside some familiar faces, the school will welcome back Jamie Glover as the much-loved character of Andrew Treneman 🤩



— Waterloo Road (@WaterlooRoad) April 18, 2023

Waterloo Road cast 2023

Cast members returning for the new season of Waterloo Road include:

Angela Griffin (Kim Campbell)

Adam Thomas (Donte Charles)

Kym Marsh (Nicky Walters)

Vincent Jerome (Lindon King)

James Baxter (Joe Casey)

Jo Coffey (Wendy Whitwell)

Shauna Shim (Valerie Chambers)

Neil Fitzmaurice (Neil Guthrie)

Rachel Leskovac (Coral Walker)

Katherine Pearce (Amy Spratt)

Ryan Clayton (Mike Rutherford)

Sonia Ibrahim (Jamilah Omar)

Adam Abbou (Danny Lewis)

Priyasasha Kumari (Samia Choudhry)

Noah Valentine (Preston Walters)

Adam Ali (Kai Sharif)

Alicia Forde (Kelly-Jo Rafferty)

Francesco Piacentini-Smith (Dean Weever)

Liam Scholes (Noel McManus)

Lucy Eleanor Begg (Caz Williams)

Lindon King (Vincent Jerome) will be part of the returning cast in series 12 (Image: BBC/Wall To Wall/Rope Ladder Fiction/David Gennard)

These cast members will be joined by a host of newcomers including:

Paul Bazely (Benidorm, Black Mirror, Cruella, Pirates of the Caribbean)

Jenny Platt (Coronation Street, The Bay)

Olwen May (Coronation Street, Happy Valley, Emmerdale)

James Quinn (Early Doors, Coronation Street)

Osian Morgan will play new student Myles Massey

​How to watch Waterloo Road?





The brand new series of Waterloo Road consists of seven episodes and will be available in full on BBC iPlayer from May 16.

The new series will also air on BBC One.

All previous series of Waterloo Road are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Fans of the show will be able to get all the behind-the-scenes information from Waterloo Road with the official podcast which will also be returning with hosts Adam Thomas and Priyasasha Kumari on Saturday, May 6.