The young princess was photographed grinning in a white dress with flowers on it by her mother, the Princess of Wales, in Windsor this weekend.

People have taken to social media to wish the Princess a Happy Birthday while also sharing their thoughts on who she looks like.

Lots of royal fans said she is a splitting image of her father, others said she looks more like her mother, while others compared her to Queen Elizabeth II.

Wishing Princess Charlotte a very happy birthday! 8 tomorrow 🎈🎂



📸 The Princess pic.twitter.com/0N8Aaxl8s9 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) May 1, 2023

One person, commenting on the photo on the Prince and Princess of Wales's Twitter account, said: "Happy birthday Princess Charlotte. Crazy that she is already 8! Looking so much like her father."

Another person commented: "A young QE2….. how adorable. Happy birthday, little one."

A third person said: "Happy birthday lovely Princess Charlotte. We love you!!!"

While a fourth added: "Wow she's growing up so fast. She's so beautiful and looks a lot like her dad. Happy Birthday to Princess Charlotte, hope she will have a wonderful day."

Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana of Cambridge was born in the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London, at 8.34am on May 2, 2015, weighing 8lbs 3oz.

Charlotte has a reputation for being feisty compared to her older brother George, and her great-grandmother the late Queen Elizabeth II once remarked how Charlotte likes to look after George – and Kate has previously said the princess is “the one in charge”.

The family live in Adelaide Cottage in Windsor’s Home Park and Charlotte attends the private Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire alongside her brothers.

Last month, a smiling Louis was photographed being pushed in a wheelbarrow by his mother Kate ahead of his fifth birthday.

Will Princess Charlotte ever be Queen?





Princess Charlotte is the daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate.

Charlotte is the second child of the Prince and Princess of Wales and the younger sister of Prince George, nine – she also has a younger brother, Prince Louis, five.

William is now first in line to the throne.

This makes Princess Charlotte third in line to the throne behind her older brother George.

Today would have been Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s 97th birthday.



This photograph - showing her with some of her grandchildren and great grandchildren - was taken at Balmoral last summer.



📸 The Princess pic.twitter.com/1FOU4Ne5DX — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) April 21, 2023

The Family's Role in King Charles III Coronation

The Royal Family will be centre stage at King Charles III Coronation on Saturday, May 6 where Charlotte and her brothers will watch their grandfather be crowned.

The princess is expected to accompany her siblings in the procession from Westminster Abbey which will follow the King’s coronation, according to newspaper reports.

George will be one of eight Pages of Honour during the service, joining a procession through the nave and assisting with the holding of robes.

George, Charlotte and Louis will also be expected on the Buckingham Palace balcony afterwards – with royal fans hoping for a repeat of Louis’s antics during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.