Sunday’s rain could not dampen spirits in Pontypool, and people in the town paid a special thank you to Jan Rowlands, 71.

Jan first started working at the shop in St Matthew's Road, Pontypool, as a paper girl when she was 12.

Jan at her surprise party on Sunday (Image: Kate Rowlands)

Jan at her surprise party on Sunday. Picture: Kate Rowlands

Today the shop is even named after her - Jan Rowlands Convenience Store.

And now, 57 years later, she has retired.

Jan’s daughter, Kate Rowlands, said her mum was amazed at how many people attended to celebrate her.

Kate, 50, said: “There was roughly 100 to 150 people there, and £170 was raised. She will buy something special off everyone for herself, and the money left over she's going to donate to the church.

Jan and Kate (Image: Kate Rowlands)

Jan and Kate. Picture: Kate Rowlands

“The afternoon was amazing. My mam would like to thank everyone. She is amazed at how many people turned up. In fact, she's still in a trance.

"Jan, Kate and [Jan's grandson] Ceiron would like to thank everyone. Special thanks to Sharon Watkins and Jane Jones for organising the celebration.”

Jan, who has osteoporosis, was unable to continue running the shop due to ill health and completed her last day at the store four weeks ago.

Hundreds turned out to celebrate the much loved member of the community (Image: Kate Rowlands)

Hundreds turned out to celebrate the much loved member of the community. Picture: Kate Rowlands

Since then, daughter Kate has been running the shop alongside her son Cerion Rowland Watkins, before handing over the keys to the shop to Sarah and Michael Passmore on Tuesday, May 2.

Last week Kate told the Argus how the shop has become part of their family and they will grieve its loss.

Kate said: “The shop means the world to my mam.

"It’s been her life. She loves all her friends and customers for the loyalty that has been shown to her she will miss them all.

Jan Rowlands in the convenience store (Image: Kate Rowlands)

Jan Rowlands in the convenience store. Picture: Kate Rowlands

“It’s so emotional, it’s like a bereavement that the shop is going. I was brought up in the shop and its part of our family.

“The shop is her baby, she is devastated that she can’t work in there any more due to her health, she’s not very well at all.

“She would have gone on another 10 years if she could.”