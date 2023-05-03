One Beyond, previously known as One Below, will open at the former Poundland site in the Kingsway Shopping Centre on Friday, May 5, at 10am.

Created by the original founders of Poundworld Retail Ltd, the bargain retailer has invested a six-figure sum in the opening of the store with a promise that 30 jobs will be created boosting the local economy.

Christopher Edwards, creator and managing director of One Beyond, said: “We’re pleased to open our new value store, One Beyond in Newport.

“Whilst we have over 4,000 products for £1, we also stock additional ranges which are priced beyond £1. Our aim is to provide our shoppers with exceptional value on a great choice of handpicked bargains.

“Now more than ever, when times are financially tighter for so many families, we are proud to be offering incredible savings on hundreds of branded shopping essentials and on-trend items.”

Poundland permanently closed its doors at the Kingsway store on Wednesday, January 18, after opening a larger branch in Friars Walk.

The site in Kingsway has remained empty for the past three months.

Kingsway Centre Manager, Colin Rees added, “We’re delighted to welcome One Beyond into Kingsway Centre. Our customers value good quality products at fantastic prices and we’re confident that the brand-new store will prove popular with shoppers.”

Since the discount chain’s launch two years ago, the independent retailer has opened over 95 stores UK wide with plans for further expansion in 2023.

Kingsway has become quite the home for bargain stores with Maxi Deals opening nearby in December.