On Monday, April 17, Newport Transport was delighted to present to Deputy Minister for Climate Change, Lee Waters, the next batch of twelve fully electric zero emission Yutong single deck buses as part of the company's vision to have a zero-emission bus fleet in operation by 2028.

With the addition of these buses, Newport Bus now has a total of forty-four fully electric vehicles in its fleet, which will positively impact on the environment and the local community.

Once all the vehicles are in operation, Newport Bus will have over 60 per cent of its daily bus services operated by buses with zero emission at the tailpipe.

Newport Transport was able to secure a £6.3m grant fund allocated to Newport City Council by Welsh Government to help address the issue of poor air quality zones in the city as reported in the Air Quality Management Area (AQMA) report.

With this funding, the company can continue with the replacement of its ageing diesel fleet.

The new fleet is a combination of E10 and E12 Yutong models, which were delivered by Pelican Bus & Coach in early 2023. The vehicles, completed by the Newport Transport engineering team, here in Newport boast the same high specification as the current electric fleet.

Each vehicle will be equipped with e-leather seats, separate air-conditioning for the driver and the passengers and separate USB charging points.

Scott Pearson, managing director for Newport Transport, explains:” It is exciting to see how we are progressing at pace to achieve our ambitious plan to deliver a zero-emission bus fleet to the people of Newport by 2028. This would not be possible without our partners in this project Pelican and Zenobe and are grateful for their support.”