Photographs, local newspapers and artwork were among a host of items chosen by the youngsters, who attend Osbourne Lodge Nursery on Osborne Road, to be sealed in a time capsule and stored for another 25 years.

The children were joined by parents, staff, and past pupils at a celebration in the town-centre nursery.

They created artwork, stories and letters, as well as commemorating King Charles III’s Coronation and added memorable items to give future generations a glimpse of what daily life in the nursery was like in 2023.

The private day care nursery opened in 1998 on the building’s ground floor, below the-then cinema, and expanded to two floors when the cinema closed ten years later.

The nursery’s owner Nikola Masters said: “We are delighted to be celebrating our 25th year at the nursery where it all started and to welcome back past and present children, parents and staff.”

“Filling the time capsule is a perfect way to mark the anniversary and the children have enjoyed choosing what to include.”

“Among the items are copies of the South Wales Argus and Free Press newspapers, a staff T-shirt, a collage of photographs taken in the nursery and a list of the traders you will find at Pontypool Indoor Market.”

“We are at the heart of the community and try to involve the children in as much as we can, from carrying out weekly litter picks in the town centre to taking part in the town’s various celebrations throughout the year.”

“The nursery has gone from strength to strength over the past two-and-a-half decades thanks to our amazing staff, parents and the thousands of children we have cared for.”

Nursery manager Lisa Jones who has worked at the nursery since it opened, said she has many fond memories from over the years.

“It has been wonderful to welcome back past children and to now care for their children who are with us,” she said.

“The nursery has evolved massively and become an integral part of the community. We never thought we would still be here 25 years later and are already looking forward to our next milestone in five years time.”