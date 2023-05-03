There’s been a fair bit of change in Kingsway shopping centre in Newport; B&M Bargains left the building at the end of last year and has been replaced by another discount store: MaxiDeals.

Then, in January of this year [2023], Poundland in Kingsway (and Poundland on Commercial Street) both closed their doors for the last time, amalgamating into a new Poundland store which is based at Friars Walk shopping centre.

More recently a different discount shop, One Beyond, was unveiled in the former Poundland unit on May 5.

And work is under way at another unit – which formerly housed Luv 2 Giv giftshop – to open Toc H shop.

What is Toc H?





Toc H is an international Christian movement which is focused on “building the common good” with the logo and signage for Toc H installed above the entrance to the shop unit which is opposite MaxiDeals.

It’s a registered charity which establishes local branches and aims to match the skills of members to the needs of the local community; its current focus is setting up neighbourhood hubs while also tackling loneliness and mental health issues in people of all ages.

What do we know about the Toc H shop?





Signage has gone up at the unit which will house the Toc H charity shop in Kingsway shopping centre, but further work needs to be carried out before it’s operational.

Paper signs in the glass indicate that the shop is “opening soon” but an exact opening date is not yet known – with donations and volunteers wanted for the endeavour.

Donations needed, according to a sign displayed in the window, include clothes, shoes, bags, accessories, books, DVDs, CDs, toys, games, puzzles, bric-a-brac and household items (such as bedding). Drop off for donations is between 10am and 2pm Monday to Saturday.

The shop will also need volunteers with “a few hours to spare a week” with the opportunity to “meet new people and learn new skills”.

Anyone wanting to find out more about volunteering at the shop can pop in between 10am and 2pm.