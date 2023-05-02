Keely Morgan, from Caerau, died at the scene following the crash in in Heol Trelai, at around 9.30pm on Monday.

A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving without due care and is currently being questioned by police at Cardiff Bay Police Station.

A South Wales Police spokesperson said: "Keely’s family is being supported by a Family Liaison Officer and has asked to be allowed to come to terms with their grief in private.

"Our thoughts remain with Keely’s family at this time."

They added: "South Wales Police is continuing to investigate the collision which involved a black Vauxhall Astra.

"Officers are appealing for any witnesses who have not yet come forward or anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage of the incident or of either Keely or the car prior to the collision to make contact quoting reference *140268."

Information can be reported to police on 101, online here, or via email to swp101@south-wales.police.uk

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.