Gwent Police firearms officers were called to Idris Davies School in Rhymney following a report that a 13-year-old boy was seen with an imitation firearm.

The teen has been arrested on suspicion of affray. No injuries were reported.

A spokesperson for Idris Davies School and Caerphilly Council said: "Police were called to Idris Davies School this afternoon in response to an incident involving a person who is beleived to have been carrying an imitation firearm.

"The school followed all appropriate procedures to safeguard pupils and staff and the police were able to successfully deal with the incident.

"An investigation into the matter is ongoing, so we are unable to provide any details at this time.

"The safety and wellbeing of the whole school community is paramount and appropriate support will be made available for pupils and staff in response to this isolated incident."

Idris Davies School is a combination of three schools, consisting of two primary schools and one secondary school.