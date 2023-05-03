A DOCTOR has highlighted the nine symptoms of 'silent killer' ovarian cancer that women should be aware of to help them be diagnosed early.
Ovarian cancer is often labelled a 'silent killer' because warning signs usually develop when the disease has reached an advanced stage, which is largely incurable.
Around 7,000 women are diagnosed with it in the UK every year, and two-thirds of those are diagnosed at a late stage, making treatment harder.
To help women recognise some of the early symptoms, Dr Frankie Jackson-Spencer has put together a list to help raise awareness, The Mirror reported.
She added: "Ovarian cancer often goes undiagnosed until it reaches the late stage due to its symptoms being vague and often overlapping with common/less serious conditions."
What are the 9 symptoms of ovarian cancer to look out for?
The ovarian cancer symptoms to look out for include:
- Bloating
- Feeling full quickly
- Loss of appetite
- Abdominal pain
- Frequent need to urinate
- Abnormal vaginal bleeding
- Unexplained tiredness
- Unexplained weight loss
- Change in bowel habits
Dr Jackson-Spencer added: "Unlike cervical and breast cancer there aren't robust screening tests for ovarian cancer.
"So it’s important to get any symptoms checked out by a doctor. Your GP might want to do a blood test, internal examination or refer you for an ultrasound scan.
"If caught early, ovarian cancer can be less serious, that’s why it's super important to arm yourself with as much knowledge as possible."
