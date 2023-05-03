Ovarian cancer is often labelled a 'silent killer' because warning signs usually develop when the disease has reached an advanced stage, which is largely incurable.

Around 7,000 women are diagnosed with it in the UK every year, and two-thirds of those are diagnosed at a late stage, making treatment harder.

To help women recognise some of the early symptoms, Dr Frankie Jackson-Spencer has put together a list to help raise awareness, The Mirror reported.

She added: "Ovarian cancer often goes undiagnosed until it reaches the late stage due to its symptoms being vague and often overlapping with common/less serious conditions."

Diagnosing ovarian cancer early can help in its treatment (Image: PA)

The ovarian cancer symptoms to look out for include:

Bloating

Feeling full quickly

Loss of appetite

Abdominal pain

Frequent need to urinate

Abnormal vaginal bleeding

Unexplained tiredness

Unexplained weight loss

Change in bowel habits

Dr Jackson-Spencer added: "Unlike cervical and breast cancer there aren't robust screening tests for ovarian cancer.

"So it’s important to get any symptoms checked out by a doctor. Your GP might want to do a blood test, internal examination or refer you for an ultrasound scan.

"If caught early, ovarian cancer can be less serious, that’s why it's super important to arm yourself with as much knowledge as possible."