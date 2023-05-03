Patrick Jephson, who served Diana from 1988 to 1996, was appearing on Good Morning Britain when he was asked the question on if he would say the oath of allegiance on the day of the Coronation.

The public will be given an active role in the ceremony for the first time, with people around the world set to be asked to cry out and swear allegiance to the King.

Everyone in Westminster Abbey and watching at home will be invited to pay homage in what Lambeth Palace described as a "chorus of millions", BBC News reports.

'It's divisive.'



Former Private Secretary to Princess Diana, Patrick Jephson, tells @richardm56 and @susannareid100 that he won't be taking an oath of allegiance on Saturday.



He also shares his views on Camila, Queen Consort being given the title of Queen. pic.twitter.com/Nhm29tKT90 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) May 2, 2023

What did Patrick Jephson have to say about the oath?





When asked by Richard Madeley about the subject, Jephson replied: "Well it's not a personal thing Richard, it just feels to me 'UnBritish'"

He also added he felt it would be "divisive" as it would potentially cause issues with people asking others if they had taken it or not.

Jephson went on: "I think there are thousands of people who serve the crown without having to take any fancy oath of allegiance, they just get on with it in their lives.

"We don't need people to tell us 'You've got to say this'".

Additionally, he was asked about his thoughts on Camilla being given the title of Queen rather than 'Queen Consort' and he said he had mixed feelings on the issue.

He added: "What concerns me more is the way in which in order to reinvent Camilla - no longer the secret mistress, no longer Miss Parker-Bowles, but Her Majesty the Queen - That's a heck of a journey."

Good Morning Britain is available to watch on ITV and ITVX every weekday morning at 6am.