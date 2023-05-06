THE NEWPORT-BORN founding member of seminal punk band The Mekons has returned to his hometown to reunite with his Men of Gwent band for a rare gig.
Drummer Jon Langford relocated from Newport to Chicago in 1992, but he wanted to stay connected to his roots, so he formed the Men of Gwent with local musicians - among them Matt Grey, guitarist with indie popsters The Darling Buds.
Previously known as LL, Jon Langford & his Men of Gwent are with local label Country Mile. Their first release The Legend of LL in 2015 shares songs about their hometown, written together transatlantically and occasionally in person.
Their second album President of Wales was released in November 2019 and following the gig - to be held at Le Pub in Newport - they head off to mid Wales to record their third album for Country Mile.
They have played major festivals including Green Man, Glastonbury and the legendary Busk on the Usk.
Jon Langfood still lives in Chicago playing hundreds of shows across the USA but flies back regularly to play gigs, record, watch Newport County, and sit in the Murenger pub with his Men of Gwent.
The Men of Gwent will play at Le Pub, on High Street in Newport, on Sunday, May 7. The show starts at 7.30pm.
