Police are investigating after several items were stolen from a car parked in Newport.

The theft happened in Liswerry Road, Newport at around 9pm on Thursday, February 16.

Gwent Police are now appealing for help to identify the man pictured who they believe may be able to assist with their enquires.

The man pictured is believed to be able to assist with the police's enquires (Image: Gwent Police)

Anyone with information including CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to call the force on 101 or to send them a direct message on social media quoting log reference 2300052766.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.