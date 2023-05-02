DO YOU recognise this man?
Police are investigating after several items were stolen from a car parked in Newport.
The theft happened in Liswerry Road, Newport at around 9pm on Thursday, February 16.
Gwent Police are now appealing for help to identify the man pictured who they believe may be able to assist with their enquires.
The man pictured is believed to be able to assist with the police's enquires. Picture: Gwent Police
Anyone with information including CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to call the force on 101 or to send them a direct message on social media quoting log reference 2300052766.
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here