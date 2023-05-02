Gwent Police were called to Penyrheol, Caerphilly on Saturday, April 29, where the terrifying incident took place.

The baby was taken to hospital with what police are calling “non-life threatening” injuries and the animal was seized by officers.

Gwent Police has today confirmed to the Argus that no arrests have been made.

At the time chief Inspector Laura Bartley said people should not be alarmed to see a heightened police presence in the area, and invited the public to speak to them if they had any questions.

This shocking case is just the latest of a series of similar incidents in the area - including the death of 10-year-old Jack Lis, who was killed by a dog at a house in Penyrheol on November 8, 2021.

The incident was one of the most shocking incidents in the history of Penyrheol.

Jack Lis, 10, lost his life to a dog attack in 2021 (Image: Newsquest)

Jack Lis, 10, lost his life to a dog attack in 2021. Picture: Newsquest

Jack was mauled by a dog named Beast, that was later shot and killed by police.

Two people were jailed following Jack's death.

Then, in December last year, 83-year-old Shirley Patrick died 17 days after being attacked by a dog at an address in Heol Fawr, Penyrheol - just a few hundred yards from the house where Jack Lis was attacked.

Police identified the breed as a large black XL bully cross cane corso breed.

And at the beginning of March, police reported a serious incident taken place in the car park of an Asda store on Pontygwindy Road, Caerphilly.

The owner of a dog was said to be walking his pet on a lead when it was approached by an off-lead dog, described as a mastiff cross great Dane, and attacked causing serious injury.

The community council of Penyrheol, Trecenydd and Energlyn has now vowed to take action to combat dog attacks by launching an initiative.

Just two days after the scheme was founded, the latest attack occurred.

Incidents are not limited to Caerphilly borough, and in January, two Newport dogs were attacked in the city.