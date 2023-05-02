Crumlin RFC won the WRU Division 5 Cup while Newbridge RFC won the WRU Division 1 Cup, both at the Principality Stadium.

The successes on the famous Cardiff rugby field engendered a huge amount of community pride with both teams well supported on their big day out in Cardiff.

I was also thrilled that Islwyn Schools won the U-15s Lawrence Miller Bowl at the Principality Stadium. The Islwyn Schools teams saw representation from Blackwood School, Islwyn High School, Newbridge School and Risca High School.

I congratulate all on their success. These victories proudly continue the great rugby tradition of Islwyn’s famous communities.

Estyn, the schools’ inspection regime in Wales, continues to monitor the effectiveness of teaching and learning in Islwyn’s schools.

I was gratified to read two recent inspections reports for Fleur-De-Lys Primary School and Pengam Primary School.

Inspectors reported at Fleur-De-Lys Primary a “friendly and welcoming ethos” and praised its “positive and supportive relationship between pupils, staff and families”.

While at Pengam the inspectors commented that there is an “extensive” range of after-school clubs, which “further inspire pupils to develop new interests”.

There can be nothing more important than the education of our children and schools like these form the integral fabric of community life. I am grateful for all at these two schools who are working to create such a happy constructive start to our children’s lives.

As I meet people across Islwyn I continue to be struck by their kindness and good spiritedness.

Invariably they are seeking to make a better life for themselves, their families, and the communities within which they live.

Recently I was in Pentwynmawr where I met with a residents’ association campaigning to put right the removal of cavity wall insulation from Maesteg Flats and in Crosskeys where the issue of anti-social behaviour is being met with community activism to improve the situation.

I will continue to support residents wherever I can.

I write these words in the week of the Coronation of King Charles III.

This is a historic moment for our nation, the first Coronation in seventy years, and many of us will gather to witness Charles take his oath to serve his duty.

In Wales we have seen first-hand how dedicated a public servant King Charles has been.

On behalf of the people of Islwyn I wish the King a long and glorious reign. God Save the King.