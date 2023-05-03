With hotter weather arriving as we move into May, many of us will be turning our attention to the garden, with the first job on many people’s minds being mowing the lawn.

However, a charity is calling on people to stop mowing their lawns this month so that wildlife can flourish.

Plantlife has launched its No Mow May campaign, as it tries to encourage people to create more welcoming habitats for wildlife in their gardens.

The move has been supported by Sir David Attenborough.

Speaking on his BBC Wild Isles show, he said: "Nowhere here is richer in wildflowers and insect pollinators than our traditional hay meadows. Sadly, in the last 60 years, we've lost 97% of this precious habitat.

"But with nature friendly farming, meadows can be restored to provide a haven for wildlife. It's all about the timing.

"Delaying mowing until mid-July allows birds and insects to complete their breeding and flowers to set their seed."

Plantlife said: “No Mow May is Plantlife’s annual campaign calling all garden owners and green space managers not to mow during May – liberating your lawns and providing a space for nature.

“We’ve lost nearly 97% of flower rich meadows since the 1970’s and with them gone are vital food needed by pollinators, like bees and butterflies.

“A healthy lawn with some long grass and wildflowers benefits wildlife, tackles pollution and can even lock away carbon below ground – and best of all, to reap these benefits all you have to do is not mow your lawn in May.

“With over 20 million gardens in the UK, even the smallest grassy patches add up to a significant proportion of our land which, if managed properly, can deliver enormous gains for nature, communities and the climate.

“This is why Plantlife is calling for people to get involved with #NoMowMay and let wild plants get a head start on the summer.”

Ian Dunn, the charity’s CEO, added: “The immaculate bright green bowling green lawn with its neat stripes may have ­historically been the desired garden aesthetic but, increasingly, we’re seeing a cultural shift which sees wilder lawns buzzing with bees and butterflies becoming highly valued.”