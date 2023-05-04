Nicola West took meat and groceries from Tesco and tried to make off with four bottles of whisky from Marks & Spencer before being caught.

The 32-year-old, of Hendre Farm Drive, Ringland, pleaded guilty to theft and attempted between February and April.

Nicola West

These offences put her in breach of a community order imposed in January for stealing beauty products after targeting Boots and the Perfume Shop.

Newport magistrates were told that “the defendant has a flagrant disregard for court orders”.

West was sent to prison for 32 weeks.