A THIEF has been jailed for going on a shoplifting spree in Newport shortly after she was given a community order for stealing.
Nicola West took meat and groceries from Tesco and tried to make off with four bottles of whisky from Marks & Spencer before being caught.
The 32-year-old, of Hendre Farm Drive, Ringland, pleaded guilty to theft and attempted between February and April.
Nicola West
These offences put her in breach of a community order imposed in January for stealing beauty products after targeting Boots and the Perfume Shop.
Newport magistrates were told that “the defendant has a flagrant disregard for court orders”.
West was sent to prison for 32 weeks.
