RYAN SMART, 23, of Cwrt Celyn, St Dials, Cwmbran was banned from driving for 42 days for driving when he was using a hand-held mobile telephone on the A467 in Risca on August 27, 2022.

He must pay £227 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

BEN HATHERALL, 24, of Tredegar Street, Cross Keys must pay £563 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 44mph in a 30mph zone on Pengam Road, Aberbargoed on November 4, 2022.

His driving record endorsed with five points.

AIMEE ELIZABETH JONES, 29, of Baroque Court, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 at Usk Way on October 23, 2022.

Her driving record endorsed with three points.

LAURA PUGH, 33, of Hilltop Green, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran was banned from driving for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to dangerous driving on George Street, Newport on January 4.

She was fined £234 and must pay a £94 surcharge and £85 costs.

JOEL BOYCE, 39, of Wye Crescent, Bettws, Newport must pay £286 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the B4596 Caerleon Road on October 22, 2022.

His driving record endorsed with three points.

FRANCISCO DACOSTA, aged 35, of Fosse Road, Newport must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on November 29, 2022.

His driving record endorsed with six points.

DAVID DEVENEY, 53, of Ash Grove, Caldicot must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 Pwllmeyric, Chepstow on November 7, 2022.

His driving record endorsed with three points.

DEAN MARK HAYMAN, 42, of East Side Row, Cwmtillery, Abertillery must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 66mph in a 50mph zone in Newport on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on November 20, 2022.

His driving record endorsed with four points.

ABBIE KYTE, 30, The Willows, Undy, Monmouthshire must pay £176 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 54mph in a 40mph zone in Newport on the A4810 on November 18, 2022.

Her driving record endorsed with three points.

TRACEY PEARCE, 54, of Inkerman Terrace, Tredegar must pay £255 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on Park Hill on November 4, 2022.

Her driving record endorsed with three points.

IGOR SYCH, 29, of Marshfield Street, Newport must pay £452 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 61mph in a 40mph zone on the A4810 on November 29, 2022.

His driving record endorsed with five points.

DANIEL THOMAS, 36, of Cleveland Drive, Trenewydd Park, Risca must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the B4237 on Cardiff Road, Belle Vue, Newport on November 20, 2022.

His driving record endorsed with three points.

NIGEL THOMAS, 39, of Pengam Street, Glan-Y-Nant, Caerphilly must pay £546 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving when he was using a hand-held mobile telephone on Pengam Road on July 21, 2022.

His driving record endorsed with six points.