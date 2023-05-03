That’s around 14,000 tonnes of rubbish saved from being dumped every year - thanks to the efforts of residents and our collection crews.

Although Wales is leading the way, we still need to Raise the Rate to 70 per cent, to reduce waste and reach the target set by Welsh Government.

If we are to do that, we need your help.

That’s why I’ve listened to the valuable feedback from residents during our recent consultation, including from those concerned about changes in collections.

So we’ll listen and do things differently. But the challenge remains clear – we must reach the 70 per cent target.

Otherwise, more money will go on dealing with residual waste and paying fines, instead of being invested in local services.

Most Torfaen residents have been amazing, helping us reduce waste and recycle more.

But we know that 40 per cent of waste in purple lidded bins is still food or garden waste, which can easily be recycled.

A further 30 per cent is dry recyclable materials like card, paper, glass or hard plastics, which again can easily be recycled.

So, to help us hit the targets, we need your help in making sure that all materials go in the correct receptacles, not the purple-lidded bins.

As a service we know we need to do more to help you. So we’re investing in staff and new vehicles to improve the collection service.

We’re also making improvements at our recycling centre at Ty Coch, to ensure that every ounce of recycling is maximised

We’re going to do more to inform residents and remind everyone about which items should go where, and roll out more places where you can pick up bags and boxes to help you recycle.

We’re working with Registered Social Landlords to help the majority of flats recycle as much as possible. We’re introducing weekly cardboard collections, as we know card can be bulky to store over a fortnight. We’re working on plans to increase collection points for stretchy plastics. We’ve started collecting batteries in the black box and will start collecting small electrical items too.

All this will mean that the vast majority of household waste is collected weekly.

But where people have genuine concerns, whether due to medical conditions or managing with very large families, we want to work with you.

Together, lets show that we can meet the target and secure a sustainable refuse and recycling system, for the future of everyone in Torfaen.