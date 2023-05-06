We look at their cases.

Colin Goulding

Stalker Colin Goulding hounded his ex-girlfriend after their brief romance ended.

He would follow the woman, drive up and down the street outside her home and accuse her of “playing games” with him.

David Pugh, prosecuting, told Newport Crown Court: “On one occasion, he kept shouting, ‘Why can't we be together?’”

They were in a short-lived relationship after meeting at a New Year’s Eve party and becoming friends on Facebook.

Goulding, aged 40, of Pant View, Nantyglo was jailed for 18 months after being found guilty of stalking following a trial.

Mark Bond

Mark Bond chased his girlfriend and beat her with a bat before he got behind the wheel of his van and narrowly avoided hitting pedestrians.

He was high on drink and drugs when he carried out the shocking offences on Blaina High Street during the early hours of the morning.

The 32-year-old attacked his now ex-partner after their relationship came to an end last summer.

Bond, of Tillery Road, Abertillery pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.

He was found guilty by a jury of dangerous driving following a trial.

The defendant was jailed for 20 months.

Daniel Williams

Daniel Williams terrorised his estranged wife by lighting a flamethrower after sneaking into her home during the early hours of the morning.

The 34-year-old used the weapon to “intimate” his ex-partner before he was disarmed by the police after she’d called 999.

The defendant was also carrying a lump hammer during the terrifying incident in Caerphilly while he was subject to a restraining order not to contact her.

Williams was jailed for 32 months.

Daniel Thomas

A masked raider who targeted a post office in a terrifying armed robbery was jailed for more than six years.

Daniel Thomas, 32, from Caerphilly threatened to jump over the counter while armed with a large knife.

The defendant burst into the Nisa Express store on Commercial Street in Aberbargoed at around 5.20pm on Thursday, February 9.

Concealing his face with a surgical mask he had demanded that the shopkeeper at the post office there hand over money from the till.

Carlos Ross

Neil Espin

Two drug dealers were jailed after they were caught trafficking heroin and cocaine.

Carlos Ross, 29, and Neil Espin, 43, both from Newport were locked up for four years and three years respectively.

Ross, of Commercial Street, pleaded guilty to four counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

Espin, of Tewkesbury Walk, admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin and being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine.

He also pleaded guilty to possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply and simple possession of amphetamine.

The duo’s offences took place in Newport last year, Cardiff Crown Court was told.