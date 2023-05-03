It comes after the former cricketer was involved in a serious crash on the popular car show that left the 45-year-old "seriously emotionally and physically affected".

The BBC had already shared that production will not continue on the newest series of Top Gear amid an investigation into the accident.

However, now it's also believed that another BBC series with Flintoff has been paused following the incident, according to the Mail Online.

Freddie Flintoff to not return to TV for years

The unnamed show on BBC Two was expected to see old cars repaired and brought back to life by a team led by Flintoff.

But following his accident at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey on December 13, the show has been on hold.

As a source told the Mail Online: "It was hoped that the restoration show might have been an easy way back into making television for Freddie, who's clearly been shaken up by the accident.

"And the fact that he could have been making it this spring meant there was a chance we could see him back on our screens by the end of the year

"But it's not a good sign that the filming has been called off at such a relatively late stage, and viewers will be gutted that such a popular star has been off the air for so long."

What was Freddie Flintoff's Top Gear accident?





On December 13 saw Flintoff was taken to hospital after an incident on the Top Gear test tracks at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey.

It's reported that the presenter was left with broken ribs and serious facial injuries according to The Sun.

In March 2023, the BBC shared a statement apologising to Flintoff following the incident, sharing:

"BBC Studios have sincerely apologised to Freddie and will continue to support him with his recovery.

"Under the circumstances, we feel it would be inappropriate to resume making series 34 of Top Gear at this time.

"We understand this will be disappointing for fans, but it is the right thing to do, and we’ll make a judgment about how best to continue later this year.

"This has also impacted the production team, who we continue to support. Finally, there will be a health and safety review of the show, in line with our procedures."