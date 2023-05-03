In a video posted on Twitter by Channel 5 News presenter Julian Druker, the noise of the controlled explosion can be heard in the background.

Rees-Mogg says: “The police are live with us now and they are telling us we have to evacuate from this portakabin."

Soon after he continues: “I think that was probably a controlled explosion in the background that’s what it sounded like to me.”

It comes as a man has been arrested outside Buckingham Palace after throwing what is suspected to be shotgun cartridges.

Officers detained the man at around 7pm on Tuesday (May 2) after he approached the gates of the palace in central London and allegedly threw a number of items – suspected to be shotgun cartridges – into the grounds.

The man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon, the Metropolitan Police said.

Cordons are in place after the man was also found to be in possession of a suspicious bag, the force added.

Specialists attended and following an assessment a controlled explosion was conducted as a precaution.

Chief Superintendent Joseph McDonald said: “Officers worked immediately to detain the man and he has been taken into police custody.

“There have been no reports of any shots fired, or any injuries to officers or members of the public.

“Officers remain at the scene and further inquiries are ongoing.”