A MAN has pleaded guilty to killing a friend with a single punch when they were on a night out.
Jay Webster from Caerphilly has admitted manslaughter after 27-year-old Benjamin Lloyd was found dead at a house in Abertridwr on Saturday, April 1.
During an early hearing Cardiff Crown Court CCTV footage was played capturing the defendant hitting the victim after he’d been struck first.
The incident happened in Caerphilly town centre.
The Recorder of Cardiff, Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke said: “An immediate custodial sentence is going to follow.”
Sentence was adjourned to June 6.
Webster, 28, of Caerphilly Road, Senghenydd, was remanded in custody.
