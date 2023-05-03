As Barry basked in the sun yesterday, there were some who spoiled the fun, taking their dogs on Whitmore Bay, which is banned from the start of this month.

From May 1 to September 30 dogs are banned from a number of beaches in the Vale of Glamorgan including Barry Island’s famous Whitmore Bay.

The other beaches you cannot take your dogs in the Vale during the summer months include Penarth Seafront, Whitmore Bay, Porthkerry, Summerhouse Point and Dumraven Bay.

The Vale of Glamorgan enforcement team said this behaviour is not tolerated, with it being enforced by South Wales Police.

A spokesperson said: “Three people received on-the-spot £100 fixed penalty notices at Whitmore Bay, Barry Island, after each refused to take their dogs off the beach when required to do so by an enforcement officer.

“A public space protection order is in place and is enforced by our officers and South Wales Police.”

Thousands enjoyed the sun at Barry on bank holiday Monday, May 1

Beaches which are dog friendly in the Vale through the summer include: