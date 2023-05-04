Located on Bank Street, Cherry Pye Corner opened its doors on Saturday April 29 at 12pm much to the delight of those with a sweet tooth.

Run by Chloe Watson Cherry Pye Corner is owned by Mark Duthie who also manages The White Lion next door, The George Hotel in Moor Street, Chepstow and is set to open a new fish and chip store next to the bandstand.

Delicious treats (Image: Cherry Pye Corner)

Gemma Laverick, manager of The George Hotel said: “Over coffee one morning Chloe came up with the idea of a dessert place as it’s something Chepstow does not have and a passion of hers.

“We sell homemade waffles and crepes made to order with a huge array of toppings.

“There will be lots of desserts on offer including fudge cake, cheesecake with at least two gluten free and vegan options. The desserts will change regularly.

Chloe Watson will manage the new dessert store (Image: Cherry Pye Corner)

“Mr Whippy ice cream will also be on offer alongside 22 flavours of sidoli’s ice cream with a choice of four cones or tubs.”

“We aim to expand to sandwiches but want to concentrate on the desserts for now.”

A perfectly pink strawberry milkshake (Image: Cherry Pye Corner)

Customers can choice three toppings from an array of choices for their crepes and waffles and gluten free options are available.

Cherry Pye Corner is open Wednesday-Sunday from 12 to 8, including bank holidays, however these hours may change depending on demand.

Sneak peak inside Chepstow's latest new opening (Image: Cherry Pye Corner)

The new dessert kitchen gained a lot of interest on social media with the social post receiving nearly 150 likes and 100 comments.

In response to the Facebook post Utopia Boutique said: “Good luck. It looks amazing, I will see you very soon.”