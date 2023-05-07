The three-bedroom, semi detached property, at 133 Pontygwindy Road, Caerphilly, even comes with a rather garish caramel-coloured bathroom suite straight out of the 60s or 70s.

So, if you fancy taking on this challenge, the property is listed by Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions for their next sale with a guide price £155,000-plus.

Gemma Vaughan, of Paul Fosh Auctions, said: "Although the house requires complete renovation, both inside and out, including wrestling with the overgrown garden to get it under control, the basics are there for a really lovely family home.

"The property does present a few challenges, not the least of which is the current decor, but look beyond this and you have a good-sized family home with gardens to the front, side and rear."

The property comprises entrance hallway, two reception rooms, kitchen and bathroom. The first floor offers three bedrooms. The property, which benefits from being a short drive to local shops and amenities with good transport links, is set in gardens to the front, side and rear.

The Caerphilly house is included in a catalogue of some 100 varied properties which go up for sale from midday on Tuesday, May 16, and end from 5pm on Thursday, May 18.