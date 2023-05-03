Officers seized the weapon, which is "believed to be a BB gun", Gwent Police confirmed today, Wednesday.

The force added: "We attended Idris Davies School, Rhymney, following a report that a boy was seen with an intimation firearm at around 1.35pm" on Tuesday.

Armed police were called to the school "as a precaution", and a teenager was arrested on suspicion of affray.

That teen, a 13-year-old boy was also arrested on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm in a public place.

He was released under investigation and referred to the Youth Offending Service.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

What has Idris Davies School said about the 'gun' incident?





A spokesperson for Idris Davies School and Caerphilly County Borough Council said on Tuesday: "Police were called to Idris Davies School this afternoon in response to an incident involving a person who is believed to have been carrying an imitation firearm.

"The school followed all appropriate procedures to safeguard pupils and staff and the police were able to successfully deal with the incident.

"An investigation into the matter is ongoing, so we are unable to provide any details at this time.

"The safety and wellbeing of the whole school community is paramount and appropriate support will be made available for pupils and staff in response to this isolated incident."

Idris Davies School is a combination of three schools, consisting of two primary schools and one secondary school.